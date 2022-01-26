Coronavirus Helsinki is trying to tighten the pace of vaccination – Residents are already being rushed with text messages

There is now plenty of time available in Helsinki for third coronary vaccines.

Tens In recent days, thousands of Helsinki residents have received text messages encouraging them to bring forward coronary vaccination times.

The signatories of the messages have been the City of Helsinki’s Social and Health Service.

Text messages have also arrived for people who have already taken the third dose of the vaccine.

What is it about?

Screenshot of a text message in Swedish.

Helsinki Chief Medical Officer Timo Lukkarinen wants to background the vaccination situation in Helsinki first.

An appointment for the third coronary vaccination was first opened to at-risk groups before Christmas, and later in December an appointment was opened for Helsinki residents aged 18-59.

“The current information on the number of vaccinators was pretty pessimistic, and we wanted to make sure there were sure to be vaccinators by the time we opened. That is why only about twenty thousand times a week were opened, ”says Lukkarinen.

Many city dwellers only managed to set aside time for a third coronary vaccine until late February.

Helsinki however, the city quickly increased its vaccination capacity. Currently, the option would be to vaccinate more than 60,000 city dwellers each week. In addition, vaccinations are given by employers and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

There are empty times in the city’s appointment calendar, although many are eagerly awaiting their turn. As a result, the city began to approach those who booked time by text messages.

“We’ve put a text message to anyone who can make an appointment for February. In the message, we say that the vaccination period can now be brought forward, ”says Lukkarinen.

“We know many might have wanted to get the vaccine earlier.”

If someone has already had time to advance the vaccination and get a third vaccine, the city text message has arrived in vain. The unnecessary message is probably due to a delay in the system.

About text messages the question arises as to whether it would not make more sense to approach those who have not yet received any vaccination in person.

In Lukkarinen’s opinion, they definitely wanted to approach those who had booked for February at this stage, so that they had time to bring forward their vaccination if they wanted to. On the other hand, unvaccinated people don’t even need an appointment.

“We have prioritized the unvaccinated in vaccinations, and numerous measures have been taken over the past year to reach the unvaccinated,” says Lukkarinen.

Currently, the city plans to increase pop-up vaccination points in shopping malls. Kamppi, Tripla and Itis shopping centers already have them.

“In addition, we are working to increase mobile vaccination, that is, to set foot in places that have not been before or if there is a willingness to get vaccinated somewhere.”

About the people of Helsinki had received 40.4 percent of the third coroner vaccine by Tuesday. 75.2 percent of Helsinki residents have received the second vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Lukkarinen says that Helsinki strives for the highest possible vaccination coverage, but it is even more important that no serious illnesses occur.

According to Lukkarinen, one significant factor here is the diseases.

“It is known that in addition to vaccination, the affected Korona also protects against serious diseases. In any case, we are not looking for people to get this disease in the first place and take the risk of a serious disease, but it is undeniably part of immunity and a complement to vaccination protection, ”he says.

“So the twice-vaccinated coronary sufferer is already quite well protected.”