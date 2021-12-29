Coronavirus Helsinki is now lagging behind in terms of vaccination – the city is appealing to the frosts and the availability of labor

In Helsinki, the distribution of third vaccinations is much slower than in neighboring municipalities.

Helsinki gives third vaccinations clearly slower than in neighboring cities Espoo and Vantaa.

In Vantaa, a significantly higher proportion of the population has received the third vaccine than in Helsinki. The difference to Espoo is also clear.

Helsinki the pace of vaccination has been a concern, especially in high-risk groups, as some have found it difficult to get time for a third vaccination in the coming days.

Despite her efforts, a woman from Helsinki was unable to get a third vaccination period for December. The woman wants to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of her situation.

The woman and her mentally ill husband are both over 70 years of age and at risk. Already in November, they were promised at the Jätkäsaari vaccination point that the third coronary vaccine could be applied for without an appointment on 15 December.

“We relied on that word. When we went to Jätkäsaari on December 16, we were turned in the door and told that only those who took the first or second vaccine would receive the vaccine without an appointment. We were amazed, ”she says.

The woman tried to schedule a vaccination on the phone, but was unsuccessful for many days. Eventually, the woman received vaccination times, but for two different days in mid-January.

“We are at risk for second-line vaccines, but we can’t even get vaccinated by queuing.”

“I can’t get anywhere from the idea that risk groups have become rubbish groups in Helsinki. However, I am going to take my husband with me to my own vaccination and see if they dare to turn him off again, ”the woman says.

Helsinki has noticed vaccination congestion in certain groups and attempts have been made to alleviate the matter, says the director of health and substance abuse services in Helsinki Leena Turpeinen.

“When we opened the appointment for people aged 18–59, the times for people at risk and those over 60 went to January. Special appointments were created for this group in the appointment system so that they would receive the third vaccines as soon as possible, ”says Turpeinen.

According to Turpeinen, third-party vaccines will not be distributed without an appointment.

“It will not happen in Helsinki until it is certain that it will not lead to congestion and queues at vaccination points,” says Turpeinen.

However, queues are also formed for scheduled vaccinations. In many other cities, vaccination without an appointment seems to be successful. Why not in Helsinki?

“Currently, our vaccination points are forming queues out. We already received a lot of feedback when, for example, in Kannelmäki, people were standing in the cold,” says Turpeinen.

According to Turpeinen, however, the slowness of vaccinations in Helsinki is more related to the availability of labor.

“As we get more vaccinators, we open up more time for vaccinations,” says Turpeinen.

“Helsinki has a population of more than 660,000. In terms of absolute numbers of people vaccinated, they are by far the largest in Helsinki. ”

However, Helsinki is trying to speed up vaccinations. The vaccination center of the exhibition center will be opened at the beginning of the year, and the opening of the vaccination points will be extended to Saturdays and weekday evenings. Third-line vaccinations are also to be given without an appointment before long.

Vantaa the rapid rate of vaccination is vs. the director of health services Piia Niemi-Mustonen as a result of the fact that vaccinations have been distributed from the outset without an appointment.

“We had a good opportunity to increase vaccination activity quickly because we hadn’t pushed vaccination activity down.”

In Espoo opening times for the third vaccination age group at a time. Tuesday 28.12. an appointment was opened for 40-49 year olds.

“We also want to make sure that whenever times are opened, they are immediately available for the next few days or at least the next few weeks. There is still a reasonable amount of time for next week, ”says Espoo’s Vaccination Project Manager Tuulia Vengasaho says.

The third vaccination is not available in Espoo without an appointment.

“We believe that by appointment, vaccination is safest for clients, so they don’t have to wait their turn in long queues,” Vengasaho says.