Coronavirus Helsinki has begun inspecting the corona certificates of passengers on Tallinn’s ships after the criticism itself

The inspections carried out by the shipping companies have become critical feedback.

Helsinki Social and health care workers have begun checking the corona certificates of passengers on Tallinn ships.

Since Friday afternoon, passengers arriving in the West Harbor have been asked to show a certificate of negative corona test or certificate of covid-19 disease up to 72 hours old. No more than six months have elapsed since the illness.

The tightening has been in the pipeline for some time as criticism of the shipping companies’ own review process began. Shipowners were to carry out inspections of the same certificates from 23 February.

“We started to get feedback that the checks did not go there at the end of Tallinn,” says the director of health and substance abuse services in Helsinki. Leena Turpeinen.

The same criticism was also communicated by HS’s Baltic assistant Alma Onali, which has shown that, on arrival at a ship, the display of the telephone is glanced so quickly that it is not possible to see anything other than the logo of the company which carried out the test. Checking the date and test result would require a more accurate reading.

Abundant the day-to-day experience of additional inspections is positive. Before the border check, the certificates are shown to city employees who would otherwise be present to give corona instructions.

If a passenger needs a new corona test, it will be done immediately. According to Turpeinen, some passengers have wanted a new corona test, although the results of the previous test are still valid.

In the car lane, the same checks are carried out after border formalities. Truck traffic is exempted from these inspections on the basis of security of supply regulations. According to Turpeinen, some professional drivers have also voluntarily wanted a corona test.

About a thousand ship passengers have arrived in Helsinki recently. According to Turpeinen, this number of passengers can still be checked without additional congestion.

“It is clear that at a time when passenger numbers are growing, the current number of employees is not enough,” says Turpeinen.