Coronavirus Helsinki adds vaccination sites and opens appointment for fourth corona vaccination for people with severe immunodeficiency

Starting Monday, coronation vaccination will be available again at the Exhibition Center.

Helsinki seeks to accelerate coronary vaccinations by opening new vaccination points.

On Monday, the Fifth Vaccination Point in Helsinki will open at the Exhibition Center and a separate vaccination point for the elderly at Laakso Hospital and the Kustaankartano Senior Center. At the same time, the opening hours of vaccination points will be extended.

The exhibition center had a vaccination point before, but it closed in October.

HS said earlier this week that Helsinki is clearly slower to give third vaccinations than its neighboring cities, Espoo and Vantaa.

Read more: Helsinki is now lagging behind in terms of vaccination – the city is appealing to the frosts and the availability of labor

Helsinki has also opened an appointment for the fourth corona vaccination. The fourth vaccine is now given to people who are severely immunocompromised and have turned 12 years old.

The fourth dose should only be given by appointment at least three months after the third dose.