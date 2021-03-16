Coronavirus Helsinki acquires an appointment service for coronary vaccinations from the private Luona Hoiva

Appointments have increased significantly.

16.3. 14:37

Helsinki will start acquiring a corona vaccination appointment service from Luona Hoiva for EUR 1.5 million. The contract with the company is valid for six months, from March 24 to September 23.

The Social and Health Committee decided on the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

The background for obtaining an appointment service is the acceleration of vaccinations towards the summer. Covid-19 vaccinations are given by appointment only, and the appointment of vaccinations burdens the city’s own social and health care appointment service. Thus, the aim is to alleviate the pressure with a purchasing service.

Acquisition is justified by the fact that the purchase of an appointment service from an outsider frees up the city’s own nursing work for actual vaccination and other reception work. This ensures that the services work.

The reason for the acquisition is also considered to be a significant increase in appointments for coronary vaccinations in the spring and winter.

Addition at 8.41 pm: Information added to the story that the Social and Health Board has decided the matter at its meeting.