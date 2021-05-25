The coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken by the Russian authorities to overcome it helped the domestic business to get rid of unnecessary checks and fines, follows from the report of the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs Boris Titov to President Vladimir Putin, excerpts from which are quoted by Kommersant.

According to Titov, the imposition of a moratorium on tax and other inspections of companies, as well as other measures to reduce administrative pressure, allowed the business as a whole in 2020 to save about 200 billion rubles on the payment of fines. Their total amount dropped to 42 billion.

Taking into account the fact that 3.4 million companies are currently registered in Russia, the savings per each of them amounted to 60 thousand rubles, the newspaper writes.

Titov also recalled the Administrative Pressure Index created on his initiative. He, according to the Ombudsman, made it possible to improve the situation in the regions, in particular, in the Kaluga and Orel regions and in Moscow.

At the same time, the positive dynamics, according to Titov, is associated not only with the coronavirus pandemic. So, in total, since 2010, the number of scheduled and unscheduled inspections at all levels has decreased by 81 percent.