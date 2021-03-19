The representatives of the business chambers, grouped in the Argentine Federation of Healthcare Providers (FAPS), have been proposing since the beginning of March to the union leaders of the Federation of Argentine Health Workers (FATSA), the problems they have as a result of “delayed benefit values ​​and cost increases that the sector suffered during 2020, a lag that represents a delay in tariffs that borders 55% “, which left many companies” at the limit of subsistence. “

The problem, they explain, is also given in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a disruption in benefits, such as the number of beds that each health center should be allocated to those interned by Covid.

FAPS, which brings together clinics, sanatoriums, hospitals, nursing homes, psychiatrists and diagnostic imaging companies, assures that they will not be able to increase the salaries of their non-medical health workers (nurses, maids, ambulances, maintenance personnel, laboratory technicians and radiologists). “We do not have how to face this increase that, on the other hand, it is fair that it be claimed“, said Jorge Cherro, spokesman for health providers.

Cherro remarked: “We cannot pay the increase because We did not increase our funders such as PAMI, IOMA, social works and prepaid. The most emblematic case is that of PAMI, which in 2020 told us that they would not close parities while we collect the ATP. Prepaid services recently increased their quota by 10 percent last December, which increased that percentage, while from social works we received 12 percent. Keep in mind that in 2020 inflation was 36% and at present we are managing with the values ​​of December 2019 “.

The FAPS spokesperson underscored the fact that they had not received anything from PAMI “when their budget went from 2019 to 2020 from about 220 billion pesos to 330 billion pesos, that is, had an increase of about 50 percent“.

Cherro estimated that “it is very likely that force measures will be takenWe do not know what type yet, they can go from lowest to highest, starting with complaints within establishments with posters, to stoppages at different times, and can reach a whole day, except for emergencies, which would be very worrying, because these workers comprise 80 percent of medical institutions“.

Next Monday at noon, at the Ministry of Labor, FAPS representatives will meet with trade unionists Héctor Daer and Carlos West Ocampo and Minister Claudio Moroni to “try to reach an agreement that it would be the least possible damage, because they will wait for an increase proposal that we will not do, so the union has its hands free to act for non-medical health workers to stop. “

To the workers they are owed 15 percent of 2020, “year in which they received an increase of 21%. And for 2021 it is estimated that inflation will not be less than 35-40 percent, with which PAMI gave us 12% in January, 6% in April, 6% in July and 5% in October. But that 29% in installments weights 16%. Because it is not the same that they give you an increase all together, that in installments and with inflation every month “

Another factor that describes the unfavorable outlook is that they stopped receiving the ATP, which amounted to about 24 thousand pesos per worker and since January the government is paying the REPRO (productive recovery), that border the 18 thousand pesos, several thousand less, and it is a stress, because every month we have to negotiate them in the Ministry of Labor, describes Cherro, who closes with bitterness and sadness: “First with the ATP, now with the REPRO, the health providers us we have transformed it into a subsidized activity that depends on the State. “

