In a call center located Nanterre, in Hauts-de-Seine, Thursday September 17, the brigade of health investigators is in action. The team has grown in an attempt to continue to ensure the tracing of positive cases Covid-19. “What interests me is contact with patients or contact cases to transmit information, sometimes to calm anxieties”, explains Caroline Sevin. The young woman joined the brigade ofHealth Insurance fifteen days ago.



Along with these colleagues, she helps others get through a sometimes difficult time. Today, there are 70 call center agents, but there will soon be a hundred on this platform. Trained in two days, future investigators learn in pairs with a colleague. “You have to be patient because, sometimes, we come across patients who do not want to communicate their contact cases to us or do not want to talk to us. In fact, you have to adapt to each situation ”, describes Fatimata Kanté.

