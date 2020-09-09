In a report published Wednesday, LREM deputy Céline Calvez notes an under-representation of women in the media sphere during the Covid-19 crisis. With up to 80% of speaking time granted to men according to the television channels.

Women were under-represented in the media (television, radio, written press, digital) during the coronavirus crisis, according to the report on the place of women in the media during the period of health crisis by LREM deputy Céline Calvez. This mission was entrusted to her by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020. Céline Calvez unveils the results and the avenues envisaged to improve the situation on franceinfo on Wednesday September 9.

Male speech has remained “majority or even overwhelming” during confinement. Between 57% and 80% depending on the television channels. On public channels, the presence “vocal” of women is higher (37.2%), this is also the case on 24-hour news channels (42.8%).

On the radio, the crisis had little impact on the percentage of women speaking on generalist channels, estimates the report, which notes that this rate remains very low (35.3% for public channels, 29.3% for private channels).

On the expert side, the proportion of women fell to “9% in March and goes back to 20%” in the newspapers of France Télévisions, underlines the report, against “40% usually.” Results to be qualified insist the rapporteurs since “all categories combined, the national news editions of France Télévisions have 43% of women.”

For this report, Céline Calvez and her team worked on the basis of studies from the CSA and the INA. They heard from 150 actors from the media world, experts and associations. The study covers the confinement period, from March to May 2020.