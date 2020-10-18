The whole world is struggling with a deadly disease called coron infection. At the same time, scientists from all over the world are working day and night to bring the vaccine for this disease at the earliest. Amidst the corona crisis, the number of cases of corona infection in India is now declining for the last few days. Experts, however, believe that as the winter progresses, a second wave of corona infection may knock in the country.

There is a possibility of second wave of corona in winter

Dr. VK Paul, Member Health of Niti Aayog has said that the possibility of a second wave of corona in the winter season cannot be ruled out. He told that in the last three weeks there has been a decline in the number of new cases and deaths of corona virus. At the same time, he also said that once the vaccine of corona virus disease comes in the country, then there will be enough resources to reach and provide it to the citizens.

Corona’s peak in India is over

At the same time, the panel created by the government on the corona virus said today that the peak of corona in the country is over. Along with this, the panel predicted that by February 2021, the corona epidemic would end in the country. At the same time, the panel said that we have to continue the precautions being taken on the corona. Along with this, the committee predicted that if the government had not done the lockdown in March, the number of deaths in the country would have crossed 25 lakh by August.

Last 24 61,871 in hours New corona cases registered

According to the Union Health Ministry, 61,871 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 72,614 patients have also been cured. However 1033 patients lost their lives too. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 74 lakh 94 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 14 thousand patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 65 lakh 97 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 83 thousand.

Number of people recovered eight times more

The number of people recovered is eight times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases, mortality and recovery rate of corona virus. Of which 9,70,173 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

Declining mortality and active case rate

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.51%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 11%. With this, the recovery rate is 88%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

