A serological test for Covid-19, June 4, 2020 in Paris. (NEIGHBOR / PHANIE / AFP)

“A positive test without symptoms means that our body has developed antibodies and / or the virus is no longer virulent. This is called acquired immunity. Tests are confirming that one group immunity is present. The media insist on saying the opposite !!! ” This is the message shared by many Internet users on Facebook in recent days.

No more than 10% of the population affected by the virus

“Unfortunately this is wrong”, answer many infectious disease specialists contacted by Franceinfo’s True du False cell. All agree that we are still very far from having acquired group immunity in France. To achieve this collective immunity to the coronavirus, at least 70% of the French population must have already been infected with the virus, explains the Institut Pasteur. However, to date, no more than 10% of the population has already been affected by the virus according to the president of the Covid-19 Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, guest on August 5 from France Inter radio. Most scientists are moreover cautious about these figures. “It’s very hard to estimate precisely the number of French people who have already been infected”, explains the director of the vaccine innovation laboratory at the Institut Pasteur.

Still full of questions about immunity

Having antibodies does not necessarily mean that you are 100% immune, explain INSERM researchers. First, you can have more or less robust antibodies. In some people, they may not be strong enough to counter the virus. Second, even if we are endowed with “super antibodies”, no one today knows their lifespan. Moreover, at least three cases of reinfection have already been identified in the world.

Conclusion: no, there is still no group immunity and let us beware of such affirmative messages when it comes to the coronavirus. Even the greatest researchers still often find it difficult to provide us with answers about this still very poorly understood virus.