Restaurants in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Aix-en-Provence, or even Guadeloupe were able to reopen Monday October 5, after having had to close Monday September 28 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Has this measure announced by the government been effective? “In reality, it is far too early to tell. It takes at least two weeks between measures and their effect”, explains the doctor and journalist for France Télévisions Damien Mascret on the set of the 13 Hours of France 2. “Obviously, absolutely nothing can be deduced because of the incubation period, possible hospitalizations…”.

When the R0, the reproduction rate, ie contamination by a patient, is above 1, the epidemic continues. When it is below 1, it decreases. “We see that if at the end of August, indeed, in PACA, it was at 1.29, it was then at the beginning of September at 1.01. So we see that things were already settling. It had even fallen below 1 the week of September 20 “, continues the doctor. Thus, things were already going in the right direction before the measures taken by the government on September 28. In addition, the inflection of hospitalizations had also been observed earlier. “The measures were superfluous and more likely political than scientific”, concludes Damien Mascret.

