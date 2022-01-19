The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can accumulate many immune-evasive mutations if it remains dormant for an extended period of time in a patient with advanced HIV infection. That appears from research by South African scientists that early as a draft (journal pre-proof) was published by the scientific journal Cell Host & Microbe. Such a scenario was previously suggested as one of the possible explanations for the sudden emergence of the Omikron variant. This study in one patient does not provide definitive proof that this actually happened, but it does make it more plausible.

The special thing about the now published research is that it was actually already conducted before the Omikron variant was first seen. The researchers submitted the first draft of their manuscript to the journal on September 30 last year, more than a month and a half before the discovery of Omikron, also in South Africa.

An HIV infection can weaken the immune system against other infections. This is attributed to the depletion and dysregulation of T helper cells by HIV, which in turn makes the response of antibodies against other germs less effective. The combination therapy of virus inhibitors against HIV restores this to a large extent, but when HIV becomes resistant to these agents or the therapy is not taken faithfully, the virus still gets a chance again and the immune system is suppressed.

The researchers led by Alex Sigal of the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban examined the evolution of the virus in a woman in her late thirties. She had been under treatment with HIV inhibitors since 2006 and was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in September 2020. In a related preprint the researchers describe the characteristics of this patient in more detail.

The woman had already had symptoms of illness for twelve days before she reported to the hospital with shortness of breath. After treatment with oxygen and dexamethasone, she was able to go home after nine days. As a participant in a study into the development of a SARS-CoV-2 infection in HIV patients, the woman was regularly examined into the course of her two viral infections and the response of her immune system to them. The patient continued to test positive for corona for more than six months, despite the fact that she was hardly bothered by it. At seven times during that period, the researchers took samples of the virus and determined its genetic sequence. They saw a whole procession of mutations (genetic changes) that sometimes appeared and sometimes disappeared, a sign that the evolution of the virus had run wild.

Some of those mutations were known from worrisome virus variants such as Alpha, Delta and Gamma, while the woman was infected with an early variant of the coronavirus. This is reminiscent of Omikron, also derived from an early virus variant but “armed” with all kinds of mutations that were sometimes seen in other worrying variants. The patient made so few antibodies that the virus was always given the space to escape.

In a new series of tests, the ever-evolving virus variant in the HIV patient also appeared to be able to escape antibodies from others who had experienced a corona infection. The antibodies of someone who had been vaccinated with Pfizer also turned out to be less able to neutralize the virus of the HIV patient. That image fits with the fact that Omikron emerged from a box like a devil and immediately proved to be able to break through the defenses of people who have previously experienced corona or who have been fully vaccinated.

