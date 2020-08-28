Coronavirus Handshakes are abandoned and you have to leave the hall between games: Junior football leagues try to start normally in the fall

Juniors and, in the lower serial stages of adults, players are currently reported to be able to practice their sport in the fall, although security measures have had to be put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the HS tour, the Hockey Association, the Basketball Association, the Volleyball Association and the Floorball Association were told that the seasons will start during the autumn on a normal schedule. In floorball, for example, matches have already been played.

“With these prospects, we live in a situation where we can get started. There are no bigger hurdles in those series where there is no pressure on the crowds, ”says Volleyball Federation Competition Manager Jari Lankinen.

Competition Manager of the Hockey Association Pirkka Antila says that the play of Mestis is decided by the board of the series, but for other series under the alliance, the current restrictions allow us to play.

In spring team sports had to switch to self-practice when a strict ten-person gathering restriction was in place and public sports venues were closed.

When the practice began to return, associations and clubs had to create guidelines for safe practice. They have been updated as regulatory guidance has changed. If necessary, the instructions have been supplemented with species- or series-specific issues.

For example, in floorball sub-series, matches are played in a lot of tournaments, with multiple matches played in the same place during the day. A team can play multiple games during the day.

Floorball Association Competition Manager Ari Vehniäinen says that instructions have been made to leave the field, for example: the teams that played the previous ones leave the center and the teams of the next game arrive from the corner. The handshakes have been abandoned.

“There is also guidance that if there is more than an hour between games, we would sometimes leave the hall,” Vehniäinen says.

Vehniäinen praises the co-operation between the big sports federations. He says that the instructions made by the Football Association have also been utilized in floorball.

Of the games played last weekend, Vehniäinen says that the association has mainly received good feedback. However, regional differences in the coronavirus situation were also reflected in the messages received by the association from match venues.

“In areas where there has not been so much coronavirus, one does not know how to react so well,” Vehniäinen says.

Basketball Association managing director Ari Tammivaara says that an important guideline for the operation of the coronavirus era is to keep the movement of children and young people going.

“Children’s exercise is such an important part of society that it must be provided within the safety framework. It has such big multiplier effects. By exercising regularly as a child, the path of lifelong mobility can be strengthened, ”says Tammivaara.

Maria Laakso

Individual species In the clubs of the Gymnastics Association, one of the major movers, the activities have either already started or will start in the coming weeks. Secretary General of the Gymnastics Association Maria Laakso says that an additional challenge of the Korona era for some clubs has been that school shifts have been canceled after the halls have been used by the schools for their own teaching.

The city of Helsinki canceled in August shifts from 40 gyms, but some of the shifts have since been returned to the clubs.

“There are clubs that have lost half of the hall time, even though they have already had time to promote their activities in the autumn,” Laakso says.

In gymnastics competitions, the restrictions are taken into account, for example by means of schedules. Gymnasts come to the scene only for the duration of their own performance group and then leave.

Competition between the groups could be a half-hour breaks, so that the support troops all competitors do not have to be in the stands at the same time and show venues.

“Clubs that organize competitions are actively monitoring the situation. Its terms make participation safe. ”