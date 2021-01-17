The necessary efficiency is only achieved with the second syringe. Most of the Hanseatic townspeople have to wait longer than planned for this.

E.For the first time on Sunday in Hamburg, people will be vaccinated with the second dose of the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. Exactly three weeks after the start of the corona vaccinations in the Hanseatic city, the around 445 residents of the Hospital zum Heiligen Geist nursing facility in Poppenbüttel are the first to take their turn, as the health authority announced. On Monday, residents of the Finkenau facility in the Uhlenhorst district would receive their second dose. Further facilities are to follow.

Experts assumed that a first vaccination would only bring about 50 percent protection, said a spokesman for the authorities. According to the manufacturer, the specified efficiency of over 90 percent is only achieved with the administration of the second dose.

On Friday it became known that a corona infection had been detected in two residents of the Hospital of the Holy Spirit who had already been vaccinated. However, the evidence was probably only a few hours after the vaccination, so that the infections may have occurred beforehand.

Otherwise, the vaccinations against the coronavirus threaten to be delayed in Hamburg. According to Health Senator Melanie Leonhard, the cause is the continuing shortage of vaccine stocks. “In order to keep the promises that have been made (…), we are dependent on deliveries in large quantities quickly,” said the SPD politician. Otherwise it could take until March or even until Easter before those entitled to the first priority – nursing home residents, people over 80 as well as clinic and nursing staff – are fully vaccinated.

“Will still have a jerk”

The federal and state governments had decided to offer this group, which includes almost 190,000 people in Hamburg, a vaccination offer by mid-February. “There is still a time ahead of us at least until the end of February when we will still have jerks – apart from technical difficulties with any Internet platforms or those with the federal telephone number 116 117”, said Leonhard. The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer had announced that it would first have to interrupt delivery in order to convert a plant.