He was one of the favorites to achieve this scientific discovery hoped for by the whole world. The Astra Zeneca laboratory preferred to suspend its trials for the vaccine against Covid-19. One of the people testing their treatment had a bad reaction to the medicine. This marks a halt in this scientific research.

Many countries are investing heavily in research to try to develop a vaccine. Besides Astra Zeneca, the Chinese laboratories Sinovac and Sinopharm as well as the American Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are the most advanced. In the United States, US President Donald Trump is making it an argument for the next presidential campaign. He even promised his people that a vaccine would see the light of day by the end of 2020. Laboratories therefore find themselves under pressure by states which have invested heavily in research.

