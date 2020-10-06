The parliamentary chamber is reducing the presence of elected officials due to the new health restrictions now in force.

The number of deputies in the National Assembly will be halved both in session and in committee this Tuesday, October 6, due to the passage of Paris on maximum alert in the face of the progression of the coronavirus epidemic.

The President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand (LREM) asked the political groups to ensure that at most one out of two seats is occupied in the hemicycle from today. The deputies can resort to voting delegations, he stressed at the conference of presidents of the Assembly.

Likewise with regard to the work of the commissions, it is recommended to return to the practice which prevailed in the spring, each group designating half of its members to participate in the meetings.

And from next week, these rules will no longer be incentive but binding.

The 577 deputies are thus subject to the same regime as that which prevails for the lecture halls of universities, which can only be filled to 50% of their capacity in enhanced and maximum alert zones from this Tuesday.