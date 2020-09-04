It had, however, been one of the popular places at the time of the deconfinement. Despite this, hair salons are struggling to find their usual clientele. A third of the clients did not return, causing a real hole in the budget of these professionals. A surprising lack of interest in the eyes of some because all the sanitary rules are respected there to the letter, like the wearing of a mask.

Many French people admit going to a hairdressing salon less regularly because of the cost that this represents in their budget. Finances are worse in times of crisis and there are choices to be made. For their part, hairdressers are asking for help from the government. In particular, they wanted a reduction of between 10% and 20% in VAT. A request rejected by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

