Coronavirus Gyms, swimming pools, museums and youth facilities will be closed until the end of April in the metropolitan area

Some of the high school students will return to contact teaching next Monday.

Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, the corona coordination group recommends that some corona restrictions be extended until 28 April.

The closure of sports facilities, gyms, public saunas, swimming pools, dance halls, choir hobby facilities, indoor playgrounds and public facilities in shopping malls, among other things, would continue for two weeks.

Closure decisions for these facilities are coming to an end on Sunday, April 11, but the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency is already preparing a new decision.

Otherwise, the premises designated for closure may be used for the supervised recreational activities of children born in 2008 and younger, as well as for the implementation of statutory services. The decision to close the premises does not apply to professional sports or activities covered by private or family life.

Before at Easter, the metropolitan group in the metropolitan area outlined the phasing out of distance education in high schools and high schools. Next Monday, high school students will return to partial contact teaching, with part of the students being in distance learning and some in contact teaching on alternating weeks.

High schools continue in distance learning until the end of the fourth period, i.e. mid-April, and then move to a rotation model. In the high school rotation model, half of the students are in contact teaching.

Vocational schools continue distance learning for as long as high schools. After that, vocational education moves to a rotation model, in which one third of the students in the learning community are in contact teaching at a time.

In the metropolitan area numerous restrictions are already in place until 30 April, based on previous decisions.

Houses of culture, museums and youth centers will be closed until the end of April. Libraries operate on a limited basis.

All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited for groups of more than six people. City-managed group facilities do not host hobbies for anyone under the age of 12.

Recommendations for avoiding close contact, teleworking and using face masks remain valid.