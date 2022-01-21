Coronavirus Greens’ chairman Iiris Suomela exposed to coronavirus, skips Sunday’s election

On Sunday, Suomela will have a successor in the regional election results bridge, which will be announced later.

21.1. 17:50

The Greens Deputy Chairman Iiris Suomela has been exposed to the coronavirus in their family circle, the Greens report.

Information about the exposure came to Suomela on Friday afternoon. After receiving the information, he has taken a laboratory test, the result of which is likely to come on Saturday.

Suomela has isolated itself voluntarily and passed a home test with a negative result, according to the press release. He had also taken a negative home test before Yle’s presidency exam on Thursday night.

“In recent weeks, I have avoided all the extra contacts and, for example, campaigned only outdoors with a mask. Now, however, it seems that the kindergarten-age child brought the disease to the family circle, ”Suomela says in a press release.

“I consider it justified to act with extreme caution as the deputy chairman of the party. Therefore, I will remain in my own isolation for the next few days and then take another test. However, the disease can germinate for several days and I do not want to cause unnecessary further exposures. This means, for example, that the regional election evening will be missed for my part, except for remote participation, ”Suomela states in the press release.

Suomela has a successor in the results of the regional elections to be held on Sunday, which will be announced later.

Suomela encourages everyone to take vaccines and also says that their own vaccine protection is in order.

“I’ve taken three vaccines, so I should be very safe from serious forms of the disease. I continue to strongly encourage the use of vaccines, as they are the only way to overcome this epidemic, ”he emphasizes.