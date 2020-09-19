The performance of saliva tests to detect cases of coronavirus was validated by the High Authority for Health, Friday, September 18. “With the saliva tests, no more long cotton swabs that come to your nostrils”, explains Saada Soubane, journalist France Televisions on the set of 19/20. During such a test, either a professional rubs your cheeks with a cotton swab, or under you yourself bring, in the laboratory, a sample of your saliva in a test tube.

The sample analysis time remains the same, but the advance is that all health professionals will be able to perform this gesture. “Your doctor or nurse”, illustrates the journalist. Ultimately, this authorization should help relieve laboratory congestion.

