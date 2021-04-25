Sitting in a chair in front of the Elafonisos dispensary, Panagiotis Aronis, an inhabitant of this small tourist island located at the end of the Peloponnese peninsula, in southern Greece, he stoically waits his turn to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

Greece has made an effort to vaccinate the inhabitants of dozens of small islands from the Aegean (east) and Ionian (west) before focusing on the larger ones ahead of the official opening of the tourist season in mid-May.

“The sky is clear, the (vaccination) procedure is going well and with a bit of luck we will all survive,” says the septuagenarian Panagiotis Aronis, looking the blue sky of Elafonisos, known for its white sand beaches on the Aegean Sea, lined with dunes.

A van carrying hundreds of doses of the vaccine in special boxes is parked in front of the dispensary.

The vaccination program, christened by the authorities Operation Libertad, “continues in an exemplary way on the islands.” AFP photo

The vehicle, escorted by the doctor Anargyros Mariolis, in charge of vaccination on the island, arrived on Friday morning at aboard the ferry “Elafonisos” connecting the island with the nearby port of Pounta in mainland Greece.

The vaccination program, baptized by the authorities Operation Libertad, “continues in an exemplary way on the islands“says Anargyros Mariolis.

“Our objetive is to create a wall of immunity to return to normality as soon as possible, “he told AFP.

At the end of the day, after finishing the vaccination at the dispensary, he went to a home for the elderly who cannot travel to continue with his task.

The mayor of Elafonisos, Efi Liarou, assures that “70% of the island’s population will be vaccinated by mid-May. Photo EFE

The mayor of Elafonisos, Efi Liarou, assures that “70% of the island’s population will be vaccinated in mid-May, which constitutes a kind of shield for the inhabitants. “

“It is a very important stage that guarantees the opening of the tourist season and sends a message of optimism,” she stresses, satisfied with the “covid-free identity” of her island ofe an area of ​​18km2.

Elafonisos welcomes 200,000 tourists annuallyBut last year there were very few due to the pandemic and the tourism industry took the hit.

“The vaccination rate on the islands is fast” because the transport of vaccines is complicated and the operation must be done in a very short time, explains Marios Themistokleous, secretary general of social security, from the island of Iraklia, in the Aegean, where he traveled with the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, to inspect the procedure.

Elafonisos welcomes 200,000 tourists annually, but last year there were very few due to the pandemic and the tourism industry took the hit. AFP photo

“Soon we will complete the vaccination in islands of less than a thousand inhabitants before accelerating the operation on the bigger islands“, he assured.

Blow

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit Greece squarely, where a lockdown accompanied by a curfew has been in force since November.

The country, of 10.7 million inhabitants, has accounted for almost 10,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, most of them in recent months.

To prepare for the tourist season, on which its economy depends, as in most southern European countries, Greece began progressively opening non-essential shops and schools in April. On May 3, the terraces of the cafes and restaurants will reopen.

Civil aviation lifted last Monday the mandatory seven-day quarantine – in force until then – for travelers permanent residents of member countries of the European Union, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates .

The visitors must present a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test of less than 72 hours.

“The Covid-free identity” it is a privilege for our island, it reassures tourists after all this period of confinement, “said 43-year-old Chryssoula Kataga, owner of a restaurant in the port of Elafonissos.

Babis Aronis, who is finishing renovating his hotel in the port, says that “the phone calls to make reservations have already started.” “As of May 14, everything will be better, this summer we are going to achieve it.”

Source: AFP

PB