Coronavirus Government to negotiate corona measures in the evening, at least Uusimaa moving to a stricter level – HS data: Preliminary agreement on restaurant opening restrictions

The first step for restaurants is a change in the regulation, which requires the customer to stay seated. At a later stage, the opening hours will be shortened.

Government will negotiate at the Estates House on Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm, what kind of restrictions will be introduced in Finland when the coronavirus situation worsens.

The government’s negotiations include the new powers granted by the Communicable Diseases Act and the next steps in corona measures.

The government’s lead five was already meeting Tuesday night to pave the way for today’s talks.

Finland is moving to a new, stricter level in corona operations. It is expected that the government will decide to move to level two of the updated interest rate strategy. According to HS, the proposal applies to only some of the hospital districts, at least in Uusimaa.

At the second level, additional measures can be introduced nationally or regionally, such as reducing the maximum number of people allowed for assembly restrictions.

Coronavirus situation has deteriorated especially in Uusimaa, but at the weakest level that is, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Vaasa and Kanta-Häme are also in the spread phase.

In Uusimaa, strict restrictions are already in place, which has also been emphasized by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group. Numerous public spaces, including swimming pools, museums and libraries, are closed or severely restricted. Amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act came into force on Monday, now allowing authorities to close private farms as well.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori wrote on Twitter on Twitter that the second tier of the corona strategy in Uusimaa means “practically nothing”.

Infectious Diseases Act the changes that have taken effect do not include restaurants. They have been negotiated separately within the government in recent days.

HS said on Monday, that an amendment to the current regulation is coming up, which would stipulate in practice that the restaurant must remain at the tables, with the exception of, for example, toilet visits or moving to the table. With these prospects, the government will decide on this “ban on dancing and singing” on Friday.

In practice, already under current restaurant restrictions, customers must have their own seat. The difference with the past would now be that restaurants should make sure that customers also stay there.

In addition, ministerial assistants have been negotiating for several days on additional restrictions on restaurants in the transition to the second tier of the corona strategy. According to HS, this has also been the subject of a preliminary agreement. This requires the bill and parliamentary approval before it enters into force.

The tightening of opening hours is intended to be valid for a limited period, according to the characterization given to HS, “some weeks”.

HS said last week, talks at the time revealed that in the worst coronavirus areas, alcohol sales should stop at 5pm and doors should close at 6pm.

According to HS, this arrangement has remained largely the same in the negotiations.

If the coronavirus had not yet spread very widely, but the situation in the whole country was serious, it has been suggested that the opening rules would be less on the hour. In this case, you should leave the food restaurants no later than 8 p.m.