Coronavirus Government memorandum reveals scenarios: Hus hospitals may have 300-400 coronavirus patients under Easter

The number of patients admitted to hospital will rise sharply throughout March, according to a government memorandum.

For hospital treatment The number of patients seeking treatment will rise sharply throughout March in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

This is the opinion of the Prime Minister’s Office in a memorandum published on Friday in connection with the introduction of the powers of Sections 86 and 88 of the Emergency Preparedness Act. It is estimated that Hus hospitals alone would have 300 to 400 covid-19 patients in wards under Easter.

In Finland there are currently 239 people in hospital for coronavirus. Of these, 38 are in the intensive care unit, 105 in specialist hospital care and 96 in primary health care. There are about as many people in hospital as in the spring of last year at the time of the first wave.

In Hyksä’s special area of ​​responsibility, which also includes Uusimaa, there were 135 people in hospital care on Friday. Of these, there were 26 people in the intensive care unit, 72 people in the specialist care wards and 37 people in the primary care wards.

According to the latest information, there are 20 people in hospital in Helsinki. In the last seven days, more than 1,300 new infections have been diagnosed in Helsinki. The incidence rate for coronavirus infections in Helsinki is now 363.3. In Vantaa, the number is over 400.

“The number of covid-19 patients seeking hospital treatment in the Hus area has increased as the number of cases has increased and the number of patients in Hus hospitals in the first week of March has already reached the peak of spring 2020,” the memorandum estimates.

“As the need for hospitalization appears on average about a week after the onset of a symptomatic disease, it can be estimated that the number of patients seeking hospitalization will increase sharply throughout March.”

As an exception, until the spring of last year, the number of coronary patients treated in health center hospitals has been small. According to the memorandum, this is mainly due to the fact that the oldest age groups have been protected from infections, but also from vaccinations.

“However, vaccinations for the oldest age groups will not have a significant impact on reducing the number of patients treated in Hus hospitals during the spring of 2021,” the memorandum estimates.

If infections increase, especially in people over the age of 50, it is estimated that the need for hospital care may increase from this.

Hus has already had to relocate some intensive care patients to other areas. Hus is also increasing its intensive care capacity.

Government a memorandum on the regulation introducing the powers provided for in sections 86 and 88 of the Standby Act was published on Friday.

The government announced on Friday that it would introduce four sections of the emergency law. They are Sections 86, 88, 106 and 107. The government sent the implementation regulations to Parliament on Friday.

Section 86 allows, among other things, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Regional Government Agency to order both municipal and private social and health care service providers to change their operations.

Article 88 would, for example, exempt the hospital care guarantee from the deadlines, in which case non-urgent care could be diverted from the care of coronary patients.

Article 106 concentrates communication-related power and management responsibility in the Prime Minister’s Office. The head of the Chancellery is the Prime Minister.

Article 107 allows the Government, in exceptional circumstances, to resolve a disagreement between administrative branches on the proposal of the Prime Minister as to which authority is to be dealt with in a matter.