Coronavirus Government Entry Model: The traveler must have a certificate of a diseased corona, a certificate of a corona vaccination series, or a negative test result

If a person coming to Finland does not have to present a certificate, he or she should take the test upon arrival in the country. The government’s bill on the entry model went on a round of statements today.

Government According to the bill on the entry model, a tourist arriving in Finland must have a reliable certificate of a diseased corona, a certificate of a corona vaccination series or a negative corona test result.

If a person arriving in Finland does not have to present a corona test certificate, he or she should take the test upon arrival in Finland. In addition, individuals who do not have a vaccination certificate or a certificate of illness should undergo a second test 3 to 5 days after entry.

Government the long-awaited bill on the entry model left for a round of opinions today. The amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act proposed in the proposal aim to prevent the spread of coronary infections of foreign origin to Finland. The statement period ends at the end of this month.

The laws are due to enter into force as soon as possible. They would be valid until the end of May next year.

The proposal also proposes an amendment to the Penal Code to provide for the punishment of a person not taking part in the above-mentioned corona tests.