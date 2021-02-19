Coronavirus Government bill on forced testing at borders is complete: refusal of fines or up to three months in prison

The bill clarifies the right of the regional government agency to order persons for a compulsory health examination, ie in practice a coronavirus test, so that the decision may concern one or more persons.

Government has completed a bill that will make mandatory coronavirus testing at borders possible. The purpose is to prevent the virus from spreading from abroad to Finland.

In addition, communicable disease physicians in municipalities and hospital districts will also have the opportunity to order compulsory tests.

Those who have contracted or are suspected of having an infectious disease will be obliged to provide information about themselves to the health care staff investigating the matter.

Bridge People currently coming to Finland are referred for a voluntary coronavirus test, unless they have a certificate of a negative test or a disease they have taken in advance. Some of those who came to Finland have missed the test.

If you refuse the compulsory health examination described in the Communicable Diseases Act, you may be guilty of a health violation. The penalty for this is a fine or imprisonment of up to three months under criminal law.

According to the proposal, the law is scheduled to enter into force in April. Next, the law will proceed to parliamentary committee proceedings.