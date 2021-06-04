Coronavirus Government agrees to relax restaurant restrictions: baseline and acceleration areas forbidding dance ban

In spreading areas, food restaurants could be open to current restrictions an hour later.

Government intends to propose reductions in restaurant restrictions, which are due to be decided as soon as possible next week.

In areas of the spread phase, the permitted serving and opening hours of food restaurants would be extended by one hour. Restaurants may be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. They would be allowed to drink alcohol from 7 am to 8 pm. Päijät-Häme, Uusimaa, Central Ostrobothnia and Central Häme are in the spread phase.

It is planned to remove the so-called karaoke and dance ban from the restrictions on the acceleration phase. Kymenlaakso, Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland are in the acceleration phase. No changes are planned for opening or drinking times.

The ban on karaoke and dancing would also be lifted from basic areas. In addition, the permitted opening and drinking hours for restaurants in the basic areas will be extended by one hour. Restaurants and bars could both be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alcohol serving would be possible from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.