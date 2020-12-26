No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Golf legend Greg Norman was hospitalized for a coronavirus

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 26, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Norman reported the matter on his Instagram account.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman has been hospitalized for coronavirus covid-19 disease. Norman, 65, reported the matter on his Instagram account.

Norman suffered from flu symptoms early in the week and was quarantined, although he received a negative result from a previous test. Norman’s son Greg Norman junior and his wife have also been infected. Last week in Orlando, Florida, a race was held in pairs of fathers and sons, in which the Normans took part.

For 331 weeks, Greg Norman was number one in the men’s golf rankings in the 1980s and ’90s.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

HS Espoo | According to an old legend, the Queen of Denmark camped at a young age in Espoo - A camp trip is a mystery that the royal room refuses to comment on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.