Coronavirus Golf legend Greg Norman was hospitalized for a coronavirus

Australian golf legend Greg Norman has been hospitalized for coronavirus covid-19 disease. Norman, 65, reported the matter on his Instagram account.

Norman suffered from flu symptoms early in the week and was quarantined, although he received a negative result from a previous test. Norman’s son Greg Norman junior and his wife have also been infected. Last week in Orlando, Florida, a race was held in pairs of fathers and sons, in which the Normans took part.

For 331 weeks, Greg Norman was number one in the men’s golf rankings in the 1980s and ’90s.