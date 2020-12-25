Coronavirus Gifts under a yard tree, disappointment after canceling a pub quiz, a tent trip to Nuuksio – HS readers tell about a different Christmas for a different year

HS asked its readers how they spend their Christmas. The responses reflected special times and special solutions.

Christmas has been celebrated in very different ways this year. With ones that no one could have imagined a year ago. Readers of HS from Uusimaa told us what kind of special Christmas they have spent because of the coronavirus.

Hannele Arola got a little Christmas before the aha experience: part of the family could spend Christmas in his parents ’wooded yard in Porvoo, i.e. outdoors and with masks on their heads so they could meet at all. It didn’t go inside, but everyone was happy, Arola says.

“There was also a sausage Christmas. We’ve never baked a sausage by the campfire at Christmas, ”Arola says.

Jaidee Arola, 5, is looking for Christmas presents hidden in her grandparents’ yard in Porvoo. Her aunt Hannele Arola helped with the search.­

Daughter of his brother Jaidee Arola, 5, may remember this Christmas always. He got to look for hidden gifts in the yard.

“Now Christmas somehow became more authentic when he got to look for presents in spruce caches. We all enjoyed being able to follow his joy. ”

Hannele Arola, Jorma Raatikainen, Petteri Arola, Pemika Arola, Jaidee Arola, Inkeri Arola, Aarno Arola and Tuula Raatikainen spent Christmas in Inkeri and Aarno’s home yard in Porvoo.­

Heta Warto-Tillander spent an outdoor Christmas with his family because of the corona. The family gathered in the backyard of the townhouse to drink mulled wine.

“I’ve spent 39 years of Christmases with my parents, but now a grandma came to our back doorstep. In the evening, the gifts were opened so that the grandparents followed it from Teams, ”he says.

Heta Warto-Tillander, Taito, 9, and Voima, 11, in the family backyard in northern Helsinki.­

“I am of the opinion that compliance with the restrictions this Christmas is consideration for others and, therefore, it makes a pretty happy. It’s a little different Christmas, but luckily the weather allows for outdoor activities. ”

By force of, 11, had Christmas going to challenge keeping the elf hat away for 24 hours. It worked, but the hat for the Christmas sauna had to be taken off.

Minna Tuovinen spent Christmas alone at home in Munkkiniemi. Tuovinen has made paintings of jewelry left in memory of his niece.­

Minna Tuovinen to spend Christmas alone, for the first time in 60 years. There is a person with a corona in his immediate circle and another who is waiting for the test results and this ruined the plan to go to the cottage in Lapinjärvi for Christmas.

“It’s okay this has been. I haven’t stressed Christmas in any way. I haven’t watched Christmas shows on TV and listened to Christmas carols on the radio because I didn’t want to tune in to the Christmas mood, ”he says.

There are paintings on her walls that she made of jewelry for her niece who died of cancer in August in memory of herself. Earlier, Miettinen spent Christmas with him.

Minna (left) and Keith Gatford (4th left), daughters Emma Gatford (2nd left) and Charlotta Cederberg (3rd left Bambi dog in her arms) and Minna’s mother Tuula Kupela visited Kauniainen Cemetery at Christmas.­

Minna Gatford is married to a British man Keith Gatfordin and have used to spend Christmas alternately in Finland and England. They spent the previous Christmas in Finland, so now it would have been England’s turn but:

“Now, well in advance of the spring, we saw that this year we are not going to England. Then it also failed that we would have been the whole gang, that is, the brother’s family and parents together, ”Gatford says.

He and his family took the candles to Kauniainen Cemetery in memory of his childhood friend, grandparents and English grandmother.

“We have looked to England in wonder that we still have a good situation. We have an easy Christmas compared to what they have there. ”

Juhani Lehtonen from Vantaa was disappointed when the pub quiz was canceled on Christmas Eve in Il Treno, Mellunmäki.­

Juhani Lehtonen was to go to a pub quiz in Il Treno in Mellunmäki, but the visa had been canceled.

“I ate pizza, drank Sprite and coffee and browsed the afternoon newspaper. I go to pub quizzes at least three times a week, but I do not drink alcohol, I’m a teetotaler. My strengths in quizzes are the words of civilization and the years. I have been to visoissa since 2001. I’m usually alone, sometimes part of a group. Sometimes there are profits, sometimes there are losses. ”

Paavo Åvist and Auli Vasala spend Christmas camping in Mustuksampi in Nuuksio. There are candles in the spruce.­

Auli Vasala and Paavo Åvist camped and ate a festive meal in Nuuksio near Mustalampi at a marked camping site. The night didn’t get cold as both had enough woolen clothing and two sleeping bags on top of each other. The temperature could drop just below zero.

They decided to go to the woods this year because the grandchildren could not be seen now because of the corona. Nuuksio’s spruce also got candles for decoration.

At night there was a moonlight, which created a special atmosphere in the forest, where no other campers could be seen in the dark, after all, a few cars were visible in the parking lot, ie they were not completely alone.

They ate Christmas morning porridge while snowflakes hovered on the ground.