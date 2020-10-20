I.n Germany According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 6,800 new cases of corona infection were reported within one day. As the RKI announced on Tuesday morning, citing the information from the health authorities, a total of 6,868 new cases were registered on Monday, after 4,325 new cases the previous day.

The total number of cases of infection registered in Germany since the start of the pandemic rose to 373,167, and the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus to 9,836 – 47 more than on the previous day.

According to the RKI, the number of people recovered was around 294,800.

The reproduction number, in short R value, was included in Germany according to the RKI management report on Monday 1.35 (Previous day: 1.44). This means that ten infected people infect an average of 13 to 14 other people. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value is now at 1.25 (Previous day: 1.35). It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

In Austria 1121 new infections were reported within 24 hours on Monday. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 799 people are currently in hospital treatment due to the coronavirus, 145 of them in intensive care units.

The country is now tightening measures to contain the virus. This included upper limits of six people for private meetings in buildings and twelve people outdoors, said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) in Vienna. Yoga and dance courses, birthday parties, weddings and club meetings are also affected. In addition, mouth and nose protection should be worn at all times at cultural and sporting events such as Bundesliga games and operas in the future. For officially approved events, the visitor limit is 1000 indoors and 1500 outdoors, said Kurz.

Corona in France, Ireland and the Czech Republic

Out France Significantly fewer new corona infections are reported than on Sunday, while the number of deaths related to Covid-19 has risen sharply. The authorities announced on Monday that 13,243 new infections had been registered in the past 24 hours after 29,837 on Sunday and the record on Saturday of 32,427. The numbers on Monday tend to be lower because there is less testing on Sunday. The total number of corona cases last reached 910,277. The death toll rose by 146 to 33,623, according to Monday’s data, while 85 new deaths were reported on Sunday

Leads the fight against the massively rising corona numbers Czech Republic again a mask requirement in the open air. Health Minister Roman Prymula announced after a cabinet meeting on Monday that it will apply from Wednesday within the built-up area of ​​cities and municipalities. Exceptions apply, among other things, if a distance of more than two meters can be maintained, as well as during sports. Mouth and nose covering is mandatory in any case indoors – recently also in the car when people outside the family are driving along.

According to the latest figures from the EU agency ECDC, 858.6 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the virus within 14 days – the highest value among all EU member states. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,500 people have died linked to Covid-19 disease. The Czech Republic has almost 10.7 million inhabitants.

In Ireland a six-week lockdown begins at midnight on Wednesday. Non-essential shops will then remain closed, restaurants can only offer take-away food and citizens are only allowed to be within five kilometers of their place of residence, announced Prime Minister Michael Martin. In contrast to the first lockdown at the beginning of the outbreak, however, schools and important businesses such as construction remained open.

Also badly hit in Europe Belgium (proportionately 700.8 new infections in 14 days) and the Netherlands (509.5). Follow only afterwards France (388.8), Great Britain (338.2), Slovenia (327.5), Iceland (325.4) and Spain (312.4).

Portugal has exceeded the mark of 100,000 confirmed corona infections. In 1949, new infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus were registered within 24 hours, the health authority DGS announced on Monday in Lisbon. That is 966 more cases than the day before. It was not until Friday that the highest daily number was reported with 2608 new cases. The total number of infections so far proven in the 10.3 million-inhabitant country was on Monday according to official figures at 101 860. The number of deaths related to Covid-19 rose by 17 to 2198.

In the EU and its most important European partner countries, more than 200,000 people have now died in connection with Covid-19 disease. As the ECDC figures showed, there have been just under 4.8 million confirmed corona infections in the European Economic Area (EEA) including Great Britain so far 200,587 reported Deaths. Most of the deaths were recorded in the United Kingdom (43,579), Italy (36,474), Spain (33,775), France (33,392), Belgium (10,392) and Germany (9777).

Worldwide the number of detected coronavirus infections has the 40 million mark exceeded. This is the result of a Reuters survey based on official data. Accordingly, more than 1.1 million people died from or with the virus. The virus spread has recently accelerated significantly: it took just 32 days to go from 30 million cases to 40 million worldwide, after 38 days for an increase from 20 to 30 million cases and 44 days from ten to 20 million would have.

In the USA 47,035 new infections were registered within 24 hours. A total of 8.128 million people were demonstrably infected with the corona virus, as the CDC announced. The death toll rose by 475 to 218,986. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers do not necessarily reflect the data that individual states report.

Argentina The fifth country to break the one million coronavirus cases mark. The Ministry of Health reports 1,002,662 detected infections, including 12,982 positive test results in the past 24 hours. Another 451 people died from or with the virus. The United States, India, Brazil, and Russia also have more than a million cases.

India reports with 46,790 infections within 24 hours, the fewest new corona infections in around three months. Most recently, fewer cases were registered on July 23. As a result, almost 7.6 million people in India have been shown to have been infected with the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus is also spreading in Brazil further out. The Ministry of Health reports 15,383 new infections. This increases the total number of infections to over 5.2 million. The number of deaths rose by 271 to 154,176 within 24 hours.

