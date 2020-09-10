The Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions as well as the island of Corsica are concerned.

Germany toughens its rules for French visitors. The benchmark health agency, Robert Koch Institut (RKI) decided, Wednesday, September 9, to place three new French regions in the category of areas at risk after an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. The Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions as well as the island of Corsica are concerned.

>> Find the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic in our direct

These areas are considered at risk after Ile de France, the Paris region, and the PACA region. This implies that tourists returning from these territories will now be required to undergo a screening test on their return and remain in quarantine pending the result.

The German Foreign Ministry, which had not yet updated its site on Wednesday evening to take these latest data into account but is following the RKI’s recommendations, warns against “tourist trips, not essential” to the regions considered “at risk”.

To be part of this list, the number of new Covid-19 infections must exceed the ceiling of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. In addition to these French regions, the RKI also added the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, the Croatian region of Dubrovnik, the Czech capital Prague as well as regions in Romania and Bulgaria to its list.