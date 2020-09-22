At the SOS Médecins Center in Caen (Calvados), consultations increased by 30% compared to a usual September. “You could say it’s hypervigilance, which is linked to the attention people pay […] with respect to their symptoms. They wonder if they should go back to work or not, if they should take the children to school or not, if they should be tested for the symptoms they have or not.“, explains doctor Jérémie Brissard, from SOS Médecins.

With the prioritization of tests for patients with prescriptions, SOS Médecins’ agenda is filling up very quickly at the moment. The same is true for country doctors. They are doing more consultations in the office and at home, but not only. “We also have requests by phone. Worried parents, people with symptoms who are unsure of whether to consult, contact cases who do not know what to do next“, lists Doctor Alexandra Tsagouria, general practitioner in Sainte-Honorine-du-Fay (Calvados). To limit this surge, general practitioners recommend in particular to be vaccinated against seasonal flu.

The JT

The other subjects of the news