Coronavirus From Wednesday, adults can apply for a third coroner vaccination without an appointment in Helsinki

A record 57,000 corona vaccines were given to Helsinki residents last week. Starting Wednesday, people over the age of 18 can get a third vaccination without an appointment.

Helsinki intensifies and accelerates coronary vaccinations. From Wednesday, those aged 18 and over can also go for the third vaccination without an appointment at the vaccination points at the Exhibition Center and Jätkäsaari.

Vaccinations are now also given in the evenings and on Saturdays.

Helsinki the city’s social and health department says in its press release that a record number of 57,000 vaccinations were given last week.

Chief Physician of the City of Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen reports that more townspeople were vaccinated last week than ever before during the epidemic.

“For example, last Saturday more than 9,600 vaccinations were given at three vaccination points and four health centers,” Lukkarinen said in a press release.

For coronary vaccination According to the press release, it is now available quickly at all vaccination points in Helsinki. The city has added new vaccination times, but you can also get a cancellation period for the same or the next day.

In addition, the previously booked vaccination time can be changed by logging in to the service using the IDs received at the time of booking.

“Even if the already scheduled vaccination period goes to the middle of February, it is worth checking if the time could be changed much earlier. Vaccination times will be offered daily koronarokotusaika.fibooking service, ”says Lukkarinen.

12 years of age will continue to receive the first and second vaccinations without an appointment for all five from the vaccination point.

The city website has table, which shows which groups are currently being vaccinated, what is the minimum interval between the second and third vaccines in each group and whether a separate time should be set aside for vaccination. You can book an appointment from the koronarokotusaika.fi service or by calling 09 310 46300. The number is open on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm.