Coronavirus “Friends have been coveted here” – HS asked those who moved in the center of Helsinki how the easing of restrictions feels

The first weekend in June kicked off in sunny weather.

Society slowly opens from the claws of the corona, and the graduation weekend is allowed to be spent in sunny weather. The puck lions will face their last opponent before the medal games on Saturday, and the world championship will already be heard in the eyes.

How are people going to enjoy the summer? Do you dare to hug friends already?

HS toured downtown Helsinki to ask what people think about the easing of the corona situation, the upcoming weekend and the summer.

Marco Liukkonen, 27, goes today to celebrate his brother’s thirties in the sauna restaurant Löyly. The birthday is celebrated with a group of six people.

“We’re going to have a sauna and take it easy, not that much. We swim if we dare. ”

On Wednesday assembly restrictions eased in Uusimaa. Now it is possible to organize gatherings of ten people indoors and 50 people outdoors. In Helsinki, the same recommendation applies to private events.

On Tuesday, many services, such as the Helsinki Swimming Stadium, were also opened to the public.

Strict restaurant restrictions still apply in Uusimaa. Food restaurants are open from 9 am to 7 pm and restaurants must be closed from 8 pm. The corresponding times for on-site restaurants are from 9 am to 6 pm and 7 pm

Liukkonen is excited about the easing of the epidemic situation and restrictions.

“It’s nice to have had a year without bigger parties. Now that the infection rates are so low, you can be freer and enjoy the summer. ”

In addition to enjoying the summer, Liukkonen says that he watched the World Ice Hockey Championships with excitement.

“Yesterday I was able to hold my breath when I watched the Finland – Czech Republic match. Germany is facing next. Cool when they have a Finnish coaching team. It brings extra excitement when there is a little schism involved. ”

Will we get to the market on Sunday?

“Of course we can! A piece of cake.”

Iida Koskinen, 21, enjoyed the sun on the outskirts of Kamppi. Over the weekend, he meets friends, attends graduations and plays football.

Iida Koskinen, 21, has arrived from Turku to Helsinki to meet his friends and enjoy the warm weather. On Saturday, he will celebrate the graduation of his relatives in Espoo.

Koskinen is optimistic about the lifting of interest rate restrictions and the freedom brought about by the summer.

“I look forward to the summer. It is possible to be outside, although not all places are open yet. It is annoying that the festivals are missed, because I have always been waiting for them. ”

Spring Finland’s largest festivals announced the cancellation of their event one after another. Some festivals such as Pori Jazz and Savonlinna Opera Festival, however, will be held as individual concerts.

Although the cancellation of major festivals is disappointing for Koskinen, he already has other things to do for the summer. He plays football for the Turku Palloseura, and he will have the next match on Sunday.

“There are a lot of football games coming up, I’m spending my summer with it.”

Ossi Pennanen, 29, goes to the terrace to enjoy. Keeping distance with friends has been challenging during the epidemic, he says.

Ossi Pennanen, 29, plans to enjoy the summer and head to the terrace with her former partner. Later, other guys join in, he hums.

“In the beginning, we’re only two. We’re at such a good distance, ”he says.

Pennanen is optimistic about the lifting of interest rate restrictions.

“Pretty great, but I still have to keep my head cold.”

Masks, hand hygiene and safety distances are still topical guidelines for controlling the coronavirus. Do you dare to hug a friend already?

“Dare to cuddle, after all, friends have been coveted here anyway. It is difficult to keep your distance from nearby people. We have sometimes had to be flexible in that, ”says Pennanen.

Pennanen predicts a successful Sunday final for hockey for Finland.

“The win will come in the extra time with results of 3–2. Iiro Pakarinen inject from there into the top stack. On Sunday we get to the market. Then the market is so full that you probably have to avoid it. ”

Satu Gelander, 60, enjoys starting her summer vacation by eating ice cream.

Satu Gelander, 60, says his summer vacation began today. In honor of it, he travels to Eastern Finland to relax and start the cottage season.

“There is to be expected cottage, lake shore and peace of nature. I also meet relatives because my sister’s family and mother live there. ”

Last summer, the popularity of cottage holidays raised its head. Statistics Finland according to, overnight stays in own and rented cottages will increase 1.5 times compared to 2019.

When foreign tourism is still limited, resorts are sought closer to the home country. Cottage trend is expected to continue again this summer.

Enjoying peace and lake scenery, Gelander has no known celebrations for the summer. He wouldn’t be a mox, even if the gatherings were still restricted.

“There are no summer parties coming up, thankfully. I don’t mind if I can spend them. ”