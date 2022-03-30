Home page world

Of: Catherine Reikowski

split

Infection with the corona virus in the partner? Blood type can make a difference. © imago/Durand T/Alpaca/Andia.fr

Coronavirus contagion: Blood group 0 seems to get infected less often. But blood groups could also play a role in infections between partners.

France – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, studies have suggested a connection between a corona infection and blood group. Blood group 0 was repeatedly referred to as a super blocker, while other blood groups had a much higher risk of infection.

But now lay one Study by the French University of Nantes suggests that there is also a connection with the blood group of those involved for the corona transmission – for example between partners who live in the same household and are often in close contact with it.

The study

Author: Rachida Bukhari, Adrien Breimann and others – University of Nantes

Period: April to July 2021

Method: Anonymous online questionnaire among hospital employees with a confirmed coronavirus infection in themselves or their partner, over 300 participants

Coronavirus infection: blood type could determine likelihood of transmission

The result in brief: If the partners had a blood group that would be compatible with a blood transfusion, the likelihood of them infecting each other also increased. In this context, compatibility means that the partners could get a blood donation from each other without the blood clotting.

Study results:

In 131 couples, both partners were infected: 93 times they had compatible blood groups, 38 times not.

In 220 couples, the partners did not become infected: 104 couples had compatible blood types, 98 did not.

The risk of infection was 47.2 percent with compatible partners.

The risk of infection was only 27.1 percent with incompatible partners.

In addition, the study confirmed that the risk of infection for people with blood group O is lower than for people with blood groups A, AB or B.

Coronavirus infection: These blood types are compatible for transmission

These blood groups are compatible with each other:

blood type 0- is compatible with: 0-, 0+, B-, B+, A-, A+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type 0+ is compatible with: 0+, B+, A+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type B- is compatible with: B-, B+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type B+ is compatible with: B+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type A- is compatible with: A-, A+, AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type A+ is compatible with: A+, AB+

is compatible with: blood type AWAY- is compatible with: AB-, AB+

is compatible with: blood type AB+ is compatible with: AB+

is compatible with: Source: Blutspende.de

The authors admit one weakness of the study: It is not possible to check whether the study participants also represent the rest of the population. Nevertheless, they draw attention to an interesting phenomenon: Because the blood groups meet with different frequency in everyday life due to different frequencies, this alone could slow down transmissions. If you extrapolate the study, 14 percent of infections in France were prevented solely on the basis of blood groups. (cat)