Professionals in the tourism sector are ready for the All Saints holiday, but reservations have stalled. “In terms of morale, it’s always a bit complicated “, testifies Stéphanie Ombredane, manager of a cottage. In Bayonne (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), Bruno Dottax, from the Argi-Eder hotel, talks about “a return of the concern of customers to go out and move away from home”.

In Cassis (Bouches-du-Rhône), the sun is there … but not the holidaymakers. Only two of the 32 rooms have been reserved at the Hotel Cassitel. The ultimate hope, managers are counting on last minute reservations. The Secretary of State for Tourism on Monday, October 12 encouraged holidaymakers to book, ensuring that cancellations will not be penalized.

The JT

The other subjects of the news