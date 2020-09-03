He was nominated by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to join an independent committee.

One French out of a total of 11 personalities. AIDS specialist Michel Kazatchkine is on the list unveiled Thursday, September 3, of experts responsible for evaluating the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by countries and the WHO. Since the start of the health crisis at the end of December, the organization has been strongly criticized in its response, in particular for its recommendations considered late or contradictory on the wearing of the mask or the modes of transmission of the virus. In total, the coronavirus has killed more than 863,000 people worldwide.

In addition to Michel Kazatchkine, the former president of the NGO Médecins sans frontières, Joanne Liu, who was very critical of the WHO during the terrible Ebola epidemic in West Africa, was selected. former British foreign minister David Miliband and ex-Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo.

In early July, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced the creation of an independent committee chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf . The two women reviewed 120 expert applications.

Michel Kazatchkine currently teaches at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. He is also a special adviser to the Joint United Nations Program on AIDS for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

He headed the French National Agency for AIDS Research (1998-2005), and in 2005 was appointed Ambassador in charge of the fight against HIV / AIDS and communicable diseases. In this function (2005-2007), he participated in the creation of UNITAID, before being appointed Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2007 to 2012.