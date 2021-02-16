Epidemiologists, politicians, mathematicians, economists, sociologists and public health specialists launched a rostrum in the French newspaper Le Monde and several European newspapers warning that the only way to end the coronavirus pandemic “is vaccination.” But before “its delay and the appearance of new variants, the same vaccination is threatened”.

They then propose to stop the spread of the Covid 19 virus with a series of measures, which include “vaccination, the establishment of green areas so that normal life can be restored in coordinated actions, and the strengthening of detection and tracking methods, including new technologies”.

“Eliminating the virus from the entire European continent may seem impossible. However, we believe that we can achieve this by defining common public health measures and standards to establish and then protect ‘green zones’, where the virus is under control. The smaller these areas are, the faster they will be able to return to normal operation and avoid restrictive measures ”, they maintained.

Signatories include Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute for Global Health, Switzerland; Mélanie Heard from the Terra Nova Health Pole in France; Karine Lacombe, infectologist at the University of the Sorbonne; immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann, from the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, Germany, and Miquel Oliu-Barton, a mathematician from the Paris-Dauphine University.

The document is also signed by Bary Pradelski, economist at the French CNRS; Toni Roldan, director of the Center for Economic Policy Esade EcPol of Spain; Devi Sridhar, Public Health Researcher at the University of Edinburgh and Guntram Wolff, Director of the think tank Belgian Bruegel.

With vaccination it is not enough

“If we want to end the pandemic, vaccination is essential. However, this will not be enough. Hopes for herd immunity by the end of the summer in Europe are fading. The deployment of vaccination is delayed and the appearance of new variants threatens the efficacy of existing vaccines “, warn the experts.

“In fact, history has shown us that vaccination alone cannot eliminate a virus. Therefore, a global exit from Covid-19 in 2021 seems highly unlikely. How, then, to avoid a succession of confinements? How to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and start a sustainable recovery? ”The signatories ask.

The text asks “politicians and citizens” to define a european strategy elimination, based on three pillars: vaccination, the establishment of “green zones” and the strengthening of detection and tracking methods, including through the use of new technologies. All this accompanied by clear, coherent and transparent communication. “Define common standards of public health” they claim.

“We are part of a group of international scientists, who support this strategy, including epidemiologists and immunologists, as well as political scientists, sociologists and economists, some of whom have recently published a similar call in The Lancet or are they at the origin of ‘No Covid’, a German initiative that is already preparing tools to apply it effectively ”, they wrote on the rostrum, published in the most important newspapers in the world.

What are “green areas”

But there are conditions for the green zone. “This zoning must be politically and socially acceptable, and we must have the means to enforce it locally: therefore, each country must establish it in a pragmatic way. France could, for example, opt for zoning by department or region, Germany by Landkreis or by Land, while a country like Denmark could choose to be considered as a single zone ”, they suggest.

The green area is the way to openness and normality. “An area turns green when the transmission rate within it is close to zero. Then you can gradually return to normal: schools, restaurants, cultural venues and other businesses can fully reopen. Travelers can move freely between the green areas. On the other hand, it will be necessary to guarantee, through circulation restrictions, the reintroduction of the virus and, in the event of a resumption of infections, to activate specific, rapid and consistent preventive measures ”, proposes this group of professionals.

There are conditions. “Upon arrival, travelers from non-green areas must test negative and observe a quarantine. It will also require an effective location system for people with a compelling reason to travel and special attention to places with large numbers of visitors. The more green areas there are, the more support you can focus on the other areas to allow them to turn green in turn. We can imagine a Europe dotted with green areas where revivals are quickly controlled with local measures ”, they explain.

Get out of confinement

Are the efforts to become a green zone worth it? They ask. “Certainly. From an economic and social point of view, almost all the immediate costs are outweighed by the benefits of a rapid exit from the restrictions of the pandemic. Public health and economic prosperity are not contradictory goals, but complementary. The prospect of a return to normalcy will help combat the growing fatigue of the population and will restore the motivation and autonomy of the local communities ”, the text says.

For these experts, “Europe must take advantage of its unity. Although it may seem difficult to achieve given the current high levels of pollution in Europe, remember that, in the summer of 2020, most regions and countries were ‘green areas’, following the strict and simultaneous measures that had been established. Outside of our continent, the virus elimination strategy has been successful, especially in China, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia ”.

The signatories consider that “target zero Covid it’s a clear way to weather the pandemic while minimizing the damage. Europe cannot pass up the opportunity and must capitalize on its strength and unity. A coordinated plan would be the most effective way to eliminate the virus in our continent avoiding the unilateral closure of borders. “

The text remarks that “European leaders have shown their willingness to overcome political and bureaucratic obstacles in order to face the challenge posed by this virus.” And they remarked: “As scientists, we call on our leaders and citizens to unite around the goal of Covid zero and move towards a sustainable green zone where existence can safely return to normal.”

This column was published at the same time in several European media: Germany (Süddeustche Zeitung); Spain (The country); Italy (La Repubblica); Holland (By Volkskrant); Poland (Rzeczpospolita).

