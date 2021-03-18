Coronavirus Free Mountain: The next few days will show whether the closures have been sufficient

254 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Helsinki on Thursday, and the incidence rate is now 475. The number is the highest during the entire epidemic.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori According to (Kok), the current restrictions do not yet show a decrease in the number of infections.

“The number of infections is high and growing. In slight growth, but still growing. ”

254 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Helsinki on Thursday. The incidence rate in Helsinki is currently 475. The figure is the highest during the entire epidemic.

According to Vapaavuori, the need for hospital care in Helsinki has remained the same compared to last week.

Husin in the area came into force at the beginning of last week a so-called closed state. That means, among other things, that restaurants are closed and that secondary school students as well as upper secondary school students are in distance education. The restrictions have now been in place for 9-10 days.

“We have learned from past experience that it takes 10 to 14 days before the effect of tighter restrictions begins to show,” says Vapaavuori.

“The next few days will tell us whether the containment measures have been effective enough to cause infection rates to start declining.”

According to Vapaavuori, it is essential to look at “a few days in peace” to see how the restrictions start to take effect.

“Next week is the week when the city, the regional authorities and probably also the country’s government are considering whether the measures in the confinement have been effective enough, whether they will be continued as such or whether even more drastic measures are needed.”

Helsinki coronary infections up to half is currently found in foreign-speaking people.

According to Vapaavuori, efforts have been made to resolve the situation by communicating about the corona in different languages, implementing corona counseling in areas with a large number of foreign-speaking people, using mobile test points, opening a foreign language corona counseling number and cooperating with organizations.

According to Vapaavuori, Helsinki, as well as other large Nordic cities, has had the challenge of reaching foreign-speaking people through traditional media.

According to Vapaavuori, Helsinki is discussing the issue with other Nordic capitals.

“We share experiences and learn,” Vapaavuori said.

Helsinki infection tracking was congested in March, and there have been delays of up to 12 days in tracking.

“Infection tracking has been particularly strained as the number of infections has increased. An average of almost 250 infections a day has been diagnosed in Helsinki. It has a lot to track. ”

According to Vapaavuori, those infected are currently contacted within three days at the latest. There are several days of delay in tracing the exposed.

According to Vapaavuori, the tracing prioritizes those infection chains that are expected to have a lot of further infections.

Free mountain according to him, the use of the online form used in tracing has now been intensified in contacting those exposed. An exposed person through an online form can be quarantined without a separate call. According to Vapaavuori, the use of the online form speeds up tracking and helps to clear congestion.

The city said Wednesday it will transfer 50 health center employees to do corona monitoring. As a result, less emergency care can currently be done at health centers.

“We therefore hope that health centers will be contacted later in the spring on matters that are not necessary to deal with right now.”