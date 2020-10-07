The RKI reports 2828 new coronavirus cases in Germany. The total number of those who tested positive is now 306,086. In France, the virus has hit worse than ever. An overview in graphics and numbers.

The Berlin Senate is reacting to the rising corona numbers with stricter rules. In the future, there will be a curfew for pubs and bars in the capital, and contact restrictions will be tightened again.

D.he number of new infections with the coronavirus in Germany has reached a new high since the second half of April. The health authorities reported within a day 2828 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday morning. That is over 150 more than on Friday morning, when the previously applicable maximum value since the second half of April was reported with 2,673 new infections within one day.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis have, according to the RKI at least 306,086 people in Germany proven to be with the Sars-CoV-2 virus infected (Data status October 7th, midnight). The number of Deaths in connection with a corona infection is according to RKI information at 9562. That is 16 more than the day before. Around 267,700 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

There is still an increase in treated in intensive care Covid-19 patients. According to the current RKI management report, currently (7.10.2020, 12:15 p.m.) 470 Corona infected people are treated in intensive care, 233 of them are ventilated. A week ago (September 30th) the value was 355 (195 ventilated), in the week before (23.9.) It was 293 (159 ventilated). Round 8500 Intensive care beds are currently still available in German clinics.

The number of reproductions, or R value for short, was included according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Wednesday 1.10 (Previous day: 1.15). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 1.11 (Previous day: also 1.08). It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

Records in other EU countries

Also in Czech Republic the reported new infections are increasing rapidly. For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country of eleven million people reports more than 4,000 recorded cases within one day. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 4457 new infections, significantly more than the last record of 3794. In total, the Czech Republic has reported 90,022 infections and 794 deaths since March.

Also Poland reports record values. On Wednesday, the authorities recorded 3003 new infections within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health in Warsaw. Over the same period, 75 people died from the virus – more than ever before. “We have to expect that we will have many deaths in the coming days,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

France reported on Wednesday 18,746 New infections the highest number ever recorded in a day. This means that a total of 653,509 cases are known. The number of deaths increases by 80 to 32,445.

Italy reports more than 3,000 positive tests per day for the first time since April, 3,679. According to the Ministry of Health, 31 other people who tested positive died. A total of 333,940 infections and 36,061 deaths are recorded in Italy.

More than 40,000 new infections in the US

India reports over 72,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of infected people rose to 6.76 million on Wednesday. Another 986 people died from or with the virus, a total of 104,555.

The subcontinent has long been the number of infections Brazil overtaken as the second hardest hit country. The Ministry of Health in Brasilia reported 41,906 new infections on Tuesday evening. This increases the total number of infections to 4,969 million. The number of deaths rose by 819 to 147,494 within 24 hours.

The most affected remain those USA. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, a total of 7,502,004 cases are known there, and almost 211,000 people have died.

