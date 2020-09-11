This was indicated by the general directorate of health on Thursday. Almost 50,000 new cases (48,542) were recorded in a week during which more than a million tests were carried out.

This figure has never been higher since the start of the pandemic in France. The country recorded 9,843 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the general directorate of health announced on Thursday, September 10. Almost 50,000 new cases (48,542) were recorded in a week during which more than a million tests were carried out.

At the same time, the positivity rate (proportion of the number of people tested positive compared to the total number of people tested) continues to increase: it reached 5.4% between September 1 and 7.

The number of patients entering an intensive care unit was 54 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 615. They were 71 on Wednesday and more than 80 on Tuesday and Monday. The previous week, the average was around 50. The Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions account for 68% of patients in intensive care.

Nineteen people died from Covid-19 on Wednesday between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the epidemic in France to 30,813. In detail, 20,338 people died in hospitals and 10,475 in social and medico-social establishments, including nursing homes.