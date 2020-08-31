This figure, communicated by Public Health France, represents 40 cases less than the day before.

A stable figure compared to the previous day. On Sunday August 30, France recorded 5,413 additional cases of contamination by coronavirus in 24 hours, announced Public Health France (SPF). On Saturday, the agency reported 5,453 new cases. The number of people hospitalized due to Covid-19 has changed little, with five additional patients in 24 hours to 4,535, as well as that of serious cases treated in intensive care units, which increases from two to 402.

The toll of the epidemic in the country has increased by four deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 30,606 deaths.

According to Public Health France, the test positivity rate – i.e. notshadow of people tested positive divided by the number of people tested, over the last 7 consolidated days – amounts to 4.1%.

The agency also reports 40 epidemic outbreaks being further investigated in 24 hours. Their number now stands at 346 (excluding Ehpad).