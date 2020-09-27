“If nothing changes, in three to four weeks, France will have to face, during several long months of autumn and winter, a generalized epidemic on all its territory”, alert in the “JDD” Patrick Bouet.

Warning. France will have to face, “if nothing changes”, a “generalized epidemic” for long months, with a health system “unable to respond to all requests”, warned Patrick Bouet, president of the national council of the Order of Physicians, in an interview with JDD, published Sunday September 27.

The second wave is coming faster than we had feared.Patrick Bouet, President of the National Council of the Order of Physiciansto “JDD”

Patrick Bouet is worried about the resurgence of cases of coronavirus contamination in France. “Wednesday, [le ministre de la Santé] Olivier Véran has chosen a language of truth but he has not yet gone far enough. He did not say that, if nothing changes, in three to four weeks, France will have to face, during several long months of autumn and winter, a generalized epidemic throughout its territory “, he added.

The country will not have “rear base from which to draw human reinforcements, with a health system incapable of responding to all demands”, said this general practitioner again. “What awaits us is a test. But the health professionals, at the origin of the miracle of spring, will not be able to compensate again the structural deficiencies. Many are exhausted, traumatized”, he warned.

He regretted that “the assessment of the first period was not done, to better prepare for it”. During the lull, it would have been necessary “implement a feedback process” planning “meetings at the Ministry of Health with all those involved in the crisis”. “It was clear that people were going to slack off during the holidays and that the summer contaminations of the coastlines would feed the urban Covids of September.”

He thus questioned the “technostructure of the Ministry of Health”. According to him, it is “urgent to create a ‘practice committee’, a kind of counterpart to the scientific council centered on organization, logistics, concrete, and to endow it with a variation at the level of each department”. “Otherwise, it is the Samu, and therefore the hospital, which will have to manage everything again, with the same traffic jam as in the spring of 15”., he believes.