The major serological surveys carried out in France have delivered their first results. Damien Mascret, doctor and journalist for France Télévisions is on the set at 1 p.m. on Friday 9 October. He is categorical: not only is France far from collective immunity, but this will not be reached for years. “At the beginning of June, the French population was only protected 4.5%”, He explains.

Many French people are therefore still vulnerable. “And then, I remind you that to achieve collective immunity, 66% of the population would have to be protected”, Adds the journalist. However, the regions that were heavily affected in the first wave seem a little better immunized, since a larger part of the population has developed antibodies. This is the case in Ile-de-France where 9.2% of the population has developed antibodies.

