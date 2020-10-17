France has ordered five million antigenic tests to stem the spread of the coronavirus. These tests are in experimentation sentence. Like a classic PCR test, you must first undergo a somewhat unpleasant sample. Residents of an Ehpad in Montpellier (Hérault) have been used to it for several weeks. This time, it is an antigen test, carried out on site by the staff. The test detects the proteins of the virus. The result is quick. “We wait 15 minutes and we interpret the result, if it is positive or negative“, explains Xavier Guido, nurse, in the 13 Hours edition of Saturday, October 17.

The establishment is willing to test this new antigenic test on residents and caregivers. “Either you have a bar, you are negative. Either you have two and you have to go do another PCR test to be sure“, explains Jacques Finielz, director of the Protestant retirement home. This test allows caregivers and residents to be detected more quickly, and thus avoid a wider contamination.