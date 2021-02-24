The government of France “He will do everything possible not to confine but the situation is worrying in a dozen departments ”. These were the words of the government spokesman Gabriel Attal, in a press conference. This afternoon they decided to confine Dunkirk, in the north of the country, given the growth of the British variant of coronavirus, which is the great fear for hospitals to overflow in the first weeks of March.

In Paris, Ile de France, Dunkirk and the Great East plus the Alpes-Maritimes and 63 of their communes, the situation is rapidly deteriorating. The Côte d’Azur will be confined for the next two weekends But the government of Emmanuel Macron is going to adopt other “fast and strong” measures in the territory.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will hold a press conference on Thursday. “Certain territories nthey impose quick decisions on you and strong in the face of the imminent risk ahead of us, “said Gabriel Attal, leaving the Council of Ministers.

Health Minister Olivier Veran traveled to Dunkirk (North) on Wednesday, faced with an outbreak of the British variant. Announced the establishment of a confinement of the commune and the community of the commune of Hauts-de-Flandre on weekends, from this Friday night, until Monday morning. “About 250,000 inhabitants are affected by these new restrictions,” said the Minister of Health. “Traveling will continue to be possible for certain reasons, such as essential purchases or even medical reasons,” recalled Olivier Véran.

“Shops other than food stores will be closed and shopping centers with a surface area of ​​more than 5,000 m2 – there are ten – will only work with “take aways”, the official continued. Health protocols will be restored in the markets. Wearing a mask is mandatory in urbanized areas. Finally, throughout the department, the sale of alcohol to take away and the consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited.

“Obviously, as we did with Nice, we are going to further strengthen vaccine supplies to further protect the most vulnerable in this area,” added Olivier Véran. For it, 16,700 doses of vaccines will be delivered, either by redeployment in the region, or by new allocation: 8,200 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and 8,700 doses of AstraZeneca.

“We will do it in other territories if necessary,” announced the government spokesman. Gabriel Attal mentioned in particular the case of four regions: Hauts-de-France, Île-de-France, Grand-Est and the Paca region. At least 14 departments exceed the old threshold of “maximum alert”, established in the past in 250 cases, confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the end of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, Gabriel Attal warned: “The situation is quite serious and even worrying, very worrying in ten departments “, estimated the government spokesman.

The most reputable infectologists recommend a severe lockdown of four weeks before summer.

No Astrazeneca vaccines

The announcement comes as the Astrazeneca vaccine informed the EU that you will not be able to fulfill your plan of promised deliveries due to manufacturing delays. She is going to use her global capacity to secure the 180 million doses the EU needs in the second half of the year, but half of them must be generated in Europe and its logistics chain.

It will only produce half of the vaccines eventually promised. This generated great diplomatic tension between the EU and Great Britain, when they accused the laboratory of giving preference to the kingdom. The problem is that the EU was delayed in orders and they only began to deliver in February 2021, after the European regulator authorized it.

At the same time, the smear campaign affecting Astrazeneca after its conflict with the president of the EU, Úrsula Von der Leyen, is making itself felt in Germany and France, where people don’t want to get vaccinated with it. Demands Pfizer, which has not yet arrived en masse, because it is preparing its facilities to produce 2000 million doses.

The desperation to get the Pfizer vaccine is such that at the Aunay hospital in Bayeux, in Calvados, the nurses have managed, with a delicate needle, to use six doses from the Pfizer tube and not five. An additional dose can be obtained from each fund because public opinion knows that it has the 95 percent protection. When the Normandy regional health agency complained, the hospital said that patients were never at risk, that they never used different bottles, and that many facilities manage to deliver seven doses without compromising quality. Only expert vaccinators are needed.

In France, vaccination with Astrazeneca against Covid began in general practitioners’ offices and later in pharmacies, two sectors that actively participate in the flu vaccine but until now had not integrated into the Covid vaccination plan, in means of strong complaints. Only half of the generalists agreed to give them.

Pharmacists have the capacity to vaccinate more than a million people in a week but there are doses. They are going to charge 7 euros to give the injection but the vaccines are not sold because they are from the state and free. They cannot be sold because they have emergency authorization from the European drug agency. The French prefer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, over Astrazeneca, which has dramatically reduced hospitalizations and deaths in Britain, where they have reached 19 million vaccinated. There are ethnic minorities who do not want to be vaccinated, especially Asians.

Germany’s vaccination program is in trouble as people miss appointments if they are to receive the British Swedish Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine. Only 150,000 out of a million and a half doses of the vaccine they had been used Friday, threatening to derail what is already a decaying national inoculation plan. While Great Britain has vaccinated more than 26 percent of its population, Germany has achieved less than 6 percent.

At the Tegel vaccination centers in Berlin, which only give the Astrazeneca product, fewer than 200 people show up for 3,800 daily appointments. The reputation of the vaccine has been undermined for the political battle between the EU authorities and Astrazeneca over the arrival of the doses in Europe and for the decision in Germany not to use the vaccine for those over 65 years of age, despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency has approved its administration to all adults.

“The vaccination booths are ready, the vaccine and the vaccination teams as well,” said Karl Lauterbach, Social Democratic deputy and epidemiologist yesterday. “But the vaccine remains unused because not enough people show up for the appointment. This is an absurd and unbearable situation ”he clarified.

Delays

To prevent the country from falling further behind on vaccines, more and more requests are made for the Oxford vaccine to be administered to anyone who wants it, outside of priority groups, such as health workers. “In no case should there be a situation in which we stop using vaccine doses or in which the advancement of the vaccination campaign is clearly delayed because people do not accept their offer of vaccination,” said Leif-Erik Sander, from the hospital. Charité from Berlin.

Despite mounting evidence from Britain that delaying the second vaccine for three months does not hamper efficacy, while allowing more people to receive a first dose, widespread criticism of the policy has continued in Germany. High-level politicians too they have criticized Great Britain for speeding up the vaccine approval process, which has been up to a month faster than authorization in the European Union. This in particular is believed to have tarnished the reputation of the Oxford vaccine, which also failed to be used against the South African strain in South Africa and has been returned.

“When I look at the public discussion in Germany, many things have been misunderstood,” said Christian Drosten, the country’s leading virologist. Oxford vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to store than other products, such as that manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, which must be transported at a very low temperature, plays a key role for many European countries in the transition to mass vaccination next month, ”he argued.

Michael Müller, the mayor of Berlin, has threatened to send people to the end of the vaccination queue if they reject the dose and ask for the most popular Pfizer vaccine. “I will not allow tens of thousands of doses to sit on our shelves while millions of people across the country wait to be immunized,” he told the city’s Tagesspiegel newspaper this weekend. “Those who don’t want the vaccine have lost their chance.”

