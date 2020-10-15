Coronavirus France bans townspeople night spending at risk of substantial fine – “It’s hard to be 20 in 2020,” the president said

Macron declared a state of emergency and a night curfew in nine cities over a corona epidemic.

French president Emmanuel Macron declared a state of emergency in France on Wednesday night over the corona epidemic. At the same time, the president announced that the government had imposed a night curfew on Paris and eight other major French cities due to the corona epidemic.

The ban, which lasts from nine in the morning until morning, will take effect next Saturday and will continue for at least four weeks. Violators of the ban are promised a fine of 135 euros.

“It means we don’t go to the restaurant after nine, we don’t go to the village with a friend and we don’t go to a party,” Macron explained in a television interview.

The ban is valid from nine in the evening until morning and can only be broken if an exemption is included.

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on the television screen of a closed bar on Wednesday night in Paris.­

No curfew is valid not only in the Paris region but also in the metropolitan areas of Marseille, Toulouse, Grenoble, Montpellier, Rouen, Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Lille. The combined population of these areas is around 20 million, which means that the ban directly affects almost a third of the French.

The President did not have enough understanding of the complaints of restaurants and the tourism industry, as in his view and in the view of the French Government, the country has faced a “health disaster”. Macron, on the other hand, said he understood.

“It’s hard to be 20 years old in 2020,” Macron said, predicting the epidemic would continue to be very difficult, at least until next summer.

In France more than 820,000 cases of infection have been identified throughout the epidemic and a total of 33,058 people have died from covid-19.

The spread of the disease has accelerated many times compared to spring. Last Monday was a record day in France Johns Hopkins According to a follow-up by the University, more than 43,000 new cases of the disease.

According to Macron, the number of new daily infections should weigh in 5,000 to 7,000 cases.

Hospitals however, the situation is not yet as bad as it was at its worst last spring.

The hospitalization was French Ministry of Health according to data released on Thursday, 9,173 coronary patients, of whom 1,664 were in intensive care. For example, at the beginning of May, the figures were more than double.

However, the situation in hospitals is deteriorating. According to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, a total of 1,133 new patients had been admitted to hospitals in the past day.