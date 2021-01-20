France and Germany will plead for the return of border control within the European Union, during the latter’s council on Thursday, January 21 to limit the spread of Covid-19 and its variants. “Angela Merkel yesterday announced new restrictions for Germans. She says, ‘if we make an effort, but the neighboring countries are too lax, well, that’s no use‘”, Reports Laurent Desbonnets, duplex in Berlin, Germany.

It should still be noted that the free movement of people is already largely restricted for all travelers, even the French, who want to return to Germany. “There is now a mandatory five-day quarantine, before only having the right to take a test and, if it is negative, to finally be able to leave home.”

