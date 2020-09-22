The Italian Ministry of Health classifies France in the red zone like Greece, Spain or Croatia. The French coming from seven regions (Ile-de-France, Corsica, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, PACA, Occitanie, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) will have from Tuesday September 22 mandatory to justify a negative test at Covid-19.

If the French have not taken the screening test in France within 48 hours of their flight, they will have to take it in Italy at the airport where they will arrive, specifically in Milan or Rome, the two main airports that are currently served. . There will be emergency structures at these airports and these travelers will only be able to enter Italian territory if they are negative, otherwise they will be returned to France.



