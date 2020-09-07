The government plans to reduce the duration of the quarantine, which is currently 14 days for patients and their contact cases. Franceinfo explains how the monitoring of infected people is carried out.

As the number of Covid-19 cases increases rapidly in France, the government is considering reducing the period of isolation imposed on infected people. It is currently 14 days, but the executive wants it to be shorter, in particular so that it is better accepted. Franceinfo takes stock.

How are people who test positive followed up?

They were contacted by telephone within 24 hours of the screening result. Adrien, a cook in the North, was called by his Regional Health Agency the day after his test, Thursday, September 3. “We had to make a list of the people we had seen without the mask for more than 15 minutes over the last five days, he says. We were coming back from a wedding so I gave the groom’s name. “

Adrien explains that he receives a message every day reminding him of the rules to follow, “that I must remain confined, that if my health deteriorates, to call the 15th. I found that it was quite reactive, rather reassuring.”

How is the investigation carried out with regard to contact cases?

The investigation of contact cases is quite thorough, according to François, a young Parisian who tested positive on Friday, September 4. The ARS asked him a lot of questions, particularly about the flight he had taken five days earlier, his place on the plane, whether or not he had kept the mask. On the other hand, he was not asked for the contact details of his parents with whom he nevertheless then had lunch. “It is true that it is astonishing that they do not contact them themselves, recognizes the young man. I told the person from the ARS that my parents were there with whom I had lunched the day before I had my symptoms, so normally I was contagious. Not all of my contact cases will be called. “

Another person who tested positive told franceinfo that of the twenty or so contact cases reported with the numbers provided, most were called quickly, three or four people were never contacted.

How long are these people being asked to stay in their homes?

The durations are quite variable from one case to another. Aurélien explains that his doctor stopped him for 14 days, the duration starting “the day after my symptoms”.

For François, the situation was different. “The only person who gave me the information was my doctor who told me to stay ten days from the day before the symptoms started., he says. At no time did Medicare tell us how many days we had to stay with us. “ Their companions were prescribed a one-week break. Aurélien’s daughter must stay at home for two weeks.

What instructions are given on the methods of containment?

On the methods of confinement, the instructions differ. For the races, for example, no indication was given to François, who is still wondering whether or not he can go out masked to fill his fridge. The ARS, however, asked Aurélien if he could stock up on drive. They have not been offered accommodation to protect their families either: it is recommended that they isolate themselves in a room in the home.

Finally, no control of these isolation measures is carried out, according to the people contacted. One of them receives a daily follow-up questionnaire from the ARS. She only filled it on the first day, without any consequence.

How is the monitoring of people with Covid-19 and their contact cases carried out? – Explanations by Jérôme Jadot